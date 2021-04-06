Advertisement

2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire

A fire was reported at 408 Vulcan Street early Tuesday morning.
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6, 2021.(John deBidart)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Iron Mountain residents were treated for smoke inhalation Tuesday morning after their home caught on fire in the middle of the night.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department, it responded to the report of a possible structure fire at 408 Vulcan Street at 1:44 a.m.

All residents were reported to be out of the building when firefighters arrived, however both people inside the home were transported by Integrity Care EMS for smoke inhalation. While some of the family’s pets were placed with a neighbor, other pets were lost in the fire, the IMFD said. No further details were released.

The fire was declared out at 3:02 a.m. All crews cleared the scene at 5:00 a.m. after taking care of hot spots.

A total of 16 firefighters from IMFD and Breitung Township Fire Department responded, manning two engines, one ladder truck, and a utility pickup. Officers from the Iron Mountain Police Department, WE energies and DTE also assisted.

Damage is initially estimated at $12,000 to the building and everything inside. The home can’t be lived in right now because of heat and smoke damage, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

