Warmer day ahead before wet week

A very high wildfire risk is the main hazard today as we continue with dry and breezy conditions. Avoid brush burning and be mindful of where you’re putting out your cigarette buds. Otherwise, plan on a sunny and unseasonably warm day. Then, showers and few thunderstorms move in overnight from west to east ahead of a cold front. This clears tomorrow morning. However, the pattern remains wet and warm this week. An area of low pressure will slowly move from the central plains. It will bring several waves of rain and showers through the weekend. The next one comes tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Around 1-1.5″ likely with this slow mover.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy

>Highs: Upper 60s to 70 west, upper 50s to mid-60s elsewhere

Tuesday: Morning showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: 50s west, low to mid 60s central, near 60° east

Wednesday: Soaking rains and mild

>Highs: Mainly 50s

Thursday: Scattered showers and mild

>Highs: Continued 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and scattered showers

>Highs: Around 50°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers

>Highs: Around 50°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 50s

