UPHS-Marquette brings innovative, robotic surgery technology to the area

The new technology inserts all surgical instruments through one small abdominal incision, improving surgical outcomes and allowing faster patient recovery.
From left to right: Pictured with the new technology are Melinda Dehority, PA-C, Urogynecology; Gina Sternschuss, MD, Urogynecology; Katherine Petrin, MD, General Surgery; Kim Dunlap-Madosh, MBA, RN, CNOR, Director of Surgical Services; Alicea Leffel, RN; Heather Brownell, Senior Surgical Technician; Jason Prunick, Robotics Coordinator; and Beth Riley, Senior Surgical Technologist.(UPHS-Marquette)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System – Marquette, a part of LifePoint Health, announced it has acquired the latest innovation in robotic technology for surgeries, which inserts all surgical instruments through one small abdominal incision, improving surgical outcomes and allowing faster patient recovery.

This is made possible by a more than $1.7 million investment from LifePoint Health.

Surgeons who are specially trained to use the new system will use it for various routine procedures, and eventually, use it for very complex surgeries as well.

”The new robotic surgical system helps our surgeons ensure precise technique and enhance surgical outcomes,” said Kim Dunlap-Madosh, surgical services director at UP Health System – Marquette. “We’re excited to bring this innovative technology to the Upper Peninsula and further enhance the level of quality and safety we provide our patients.”

The robotic technology ensures an extra layer of precision and accuracy and includes multi-jointed, wristed instruments and a high-definition camera. The technology’s revolutionary design enables single port surgery, narrow access surgery, triangulation, and 360-degree rotation.

To date, UP Health System has used the new technology to perform complex general surgery and urogynecology cases to address issues related to the gallbladder, appendix, stomach, colon, abdominal wall, bowels, hernia, uterus, urethra, pelvic floor, rectum, and bladder. In the future, robotic technology can be utilized for the performance of complex urologic, gynecologic, and cardiothoracic surgeries as well.

”Patients who undergo pelvic organ prolapse repair surgery often delay it until the discomfort and impact of adjacent organs affect their daily activities and quality of life,” said Dr. Gina Sternschuss, Urogynecologist at UP Health System – Marquette. “Robotic surgery has allowed us to offer advanced and necessary procedures with a level of accuracy in the hardest to reach places, using small incisions, all the while preserving peripheral tissues and nerves near the surgical site.”

”Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, last year was a successful year in helping us to advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier and helping to establish our foothold in robotics,” said Gar Atchison, UPHS – Marquette CEO and UPHS Market President. “All of our surgeons, regardless of their specialty, are always eager to use the latest and most effective technology to improve patient care right here close to home.”

To learn more about robotic-assisted surgeries at UP Health System – Marquette, click here.

Copyright 2021 UPHS via WLUC. All rights reserved.

