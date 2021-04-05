The Yooper Goddess shares simple, no-knead bread recipe

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Yooper Goddess’ bread recipe is simple, requires zero kneading, and can be made using four key ingredients:

3 cups unbleached flour

1 1/2 cups water

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp yeast

The recipe can be customized using herbs, spices, or roughly 6 oz. of shredded or cubed cheese.

Start with water, then add cheese and herbs (optional). Lori Kulju finds that adding the cheese during this stage helps it clump less when mixing.

Next add salt, yeast, then finally flour. The flour does not have to be incorporated in stages.

Combine the ingredients using your hands or an electric mixer until the dough is sticky. Place dough on parchment paper in a bowl and leave covered for 18 hours at room temperature.

Put an empty cast iron skillet in the oven and preheat to 450 degrees.

Transfer the dough with the parchment paper to your hot cast iron, cover with a lid, and cook for 30 minutes.

Uncover and cook an additional 9 minutes.

Take out of the oven and voila! You have freshly baked bread from scratch.

“Especially if you work, you can put this together and let it sit, come home bake it, and you can have fresh bread,” says Kulju. “And you can make grilled cheeses with it, your kids would love doing it. Can you imagine a jalapeno garlic bread? That would be amazing.”

You can find The Yooper Goddess on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.