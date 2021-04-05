Ryan Report - April 4, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, on Easter Sunday, Don Ryan videoconferences with Pastor Vicky Prewitt.

Many may remember Prewitt as TV6 Morning News Anchor Vicky Crystal. She left TV6 nearly 3 years ago, to pursue her pastoral service in Iron County. On this episode, Prewitt and Ryan discuss the meaning of Easter and look at how the pandemic has changed church services and duties.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

