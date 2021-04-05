Advertisement

NMU holding panel that addresses Capitol riots

The discussion is titled “Understanding the Jan. 6 Assault on the U.S Capitol”. It runs from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9.
The discussion is titled “Understanding the Jan. 6 Assault on the U.S Capitol”. It runs from...
The discussion is titled “Understanding the Jan. 6 Assault on the U.S Capitol”. It runs from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9 (photo courtesy of CNN)(Source: CNN)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is hosting a virtual panel discussion that will focus on the events taking place on and leading up to the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The discussion, titled “Understanding the Jan. 6 Assault on the U.S Capitol”, will run from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9.

Panelists include Political Theory professor Jonathan Allen, International relations and comparative politics professor Petra Hendrickson, Sociology professor Alan McEvoy and history professor Rebecca Mead.

Each panelist will provide a 10-12 minute presentation with comments and questions from the audience following. Carter Wilson, NMU’s political science department head, will serve as the host and moderator of this discussion.

The event is free and is being held via zoom here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
UPDATE: Charges sought against driver in Negaunee crash that seriously injured two people
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
COVID test image.
Whitmer, MDHHS encourage spring break travelers to get tested for COVID-19
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in 5 Houghton County cases
State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township), left, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson...
Elections in Michigan: Senate Oversight Committee, Sec. Benson exchange letters, statements

Latest News

Lake Superior Christian Church Opens new childcare center
Lake Superior Christian Church Opens new childcare center
Veteran homelessness in Michigan is up by 7%
Veteran homelessness in Michigan is up by 7%
Marquette bike shop offering "grow with us" kid's club
Marquette bike shop offering "grow with us" kid's club
Lakeshore Bike's Grow With Us Kids Program
Lakeshore Bike Grow With Us Kids Club program has openings
Upper Michigan airports seeing increase in travel
Upper Michigan airports seeing increase in travel