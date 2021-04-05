NMU holding panel that addresses Capitol riots

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is hosting a virtual panel discussion that will focus on the events taking place on and leading up to the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The discussion, titled “Understanding the Jan. 6 Assault on the U.S Capitol”, will run from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9.

Panelists include Political Theory professor Jonathan Allen, International relations and comparative politics professor Petra Hendrickson, Sociology professor Alan McEvoy and history professor Rebecca Mead.

Each panelist will provide a 10-12 minute presentation with comments and questions from the audience following. Carter Wilson, NMU’s political science department head, will serve as the host and moderator of this discussion.

The event is free and is being held via zoom here.

