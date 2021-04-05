Marquette woman offers mobile dog massages

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One woman is offering a massage service for the four-legged members of your household.

Alice Reynolds founded Four Paws Massage 906, a mobile canine massage service, in 2017. She said she goes to the home because dogs are more comfortable in their own setting.

Massages last from about 15 to 30 minutes and they can be performed on all ages and sizes of dogs. She asks that owners put away any other pets and kids so that the dogs can be as relaxed as possible during the massage.

The massages help with an increased blood circulation, arthritis, and rehab after surgery.

She also said it’s better to hire a professional dog massage therapist because pets may have injuries their owners do not know about.

“Dog massage practitioners go to school and they have the knowledge of anatomy, physiology and all of the twelve different systems in the body,” Reynolds said.

She said her services do not cure injured dogs but they do help with the healing process. Reynolds partners with veterinarians as dogs are nursed back to good health.

To book a massage with Reynolds, call her at 906-360-3073.

