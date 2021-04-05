Lakeshore Bike Grow With Us Kids Club program has openings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeshore Bike in Marquette has something for families looking to get out and bike more this spring and summer. It’s their Grow-With-Us Kids Club.

Here’s how it works. When you buy a kids 12 or 16 inch wheeled bike, and your kid outgrows it, you can trade in the old bike and get 100 percent of the original bike’s cost toward a new larger one.

“Previously a lot of families would go to maybe a department store and get a cheaper quality bike, something that might not hold up, all of our bikes are incredibly reliable, you get free service on the smaller bikes, and it gets kids out there riding a proper sized bike,” said Jacob Douglas, Manager for Lakeshore Bike.

They do recommend you sign up early. Since the pandemic, the supply of bikes has been an occasional issue for bike retailers.

