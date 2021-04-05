Advertisement

Lakeshore Bike Grow With Us Kids Club program has openings

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeshore Bike in Marquette has something for families looking to get out and bike more this spring and summer. It’s their Grow-With-Us Kids Club.

Here’s how it works. When you buy a kids 12 or 16 inch wheeled bike, and your kid outgrows it, you can trade in the old bike and get 100 percent of the original bike’s cost toward a new larger one.

“Previously a lot of families would go to maybe a department store and get a cheaper quality bike, something that might not hold up, all of our bikes are incredibly reliable, you get free service on the smaller bikes, and it gets kids out there riding a proper sized bike,” said Jacob Douglas, Manager for Lakeshore Bike.

They do recommend you sign up early. Since the pandemic, the supply of bikes has been an occasional issue for bike retailers.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
UPDATE: Charges sought against driver in Negaunee crash that seriously injured two people
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
COVID test image.
Whitmer, MDHHS encourage spring break travelers to get tested for COVID-19
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in 5 Houghton County cases
State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township), left, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson...
Elections in Michigan: Senate Oversight Committee, Sec. Benson exchange letters, statements

Latest News

Lake Superior Christian Church Opens new childcare center
Lake Superior Christian Church Opens new childcare center
Veteran homelessness in Michigan is up by 7%
Veteran homelessness in Michigan is up by 7%
Marquette bike shop offering "grow with us" kid's club
Marquette bike shop offering "grow with us" kid's club
Upper Michigan airports seeing increase in travel
Upper Michigan airports seeing increase in travel