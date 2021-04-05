Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders named a finalist for Michigan Mr. Basketball

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The five finalists for the Michigan Mr. Basketball award are official, and there is one from the Upper Peninsula. In what should be a surprise to no one, Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders is in the running for the award.

In his senior year, Foster Wonders has averaged 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and most importantly 34.5 points a game. It would be easy for foster brag, he’s definitely proved himself on the court, but when asked how he felt about the honor, this is the first thing he had to say.

“The top five are all amazing players, I’ve played against all of them, and played with a few of them, and there were so many great players that didn’t make the cut that are just awesome,” said Wonders. “I’ve played against pretty much all of them at travel tournaments and they’re just amazing too. So it’s really an honor, and it was more than me that just went into this. I’m definitely thankful.”

The moment isn’t lost on Foster though. He knows it’s a big deal what he has accomplished. In a career that has seen him make it to a state championship, break school records, and even become the Upper Peninsula’s highest scoring boys player, being named a finalist for Michigan Mr. Basketball is a crowning achievement.

“It was really just gratifying, it felt amazing,” said Wonders. “Every year as a kid, I would always watch to see who made that list, and track how they were doing. For me to be one of them it just feels amazing.”

Foster has been the apex of an incredible run for the Iron Mountain basketball team, a major player in their state title run two years ago, they were primed to return last year, and are just 2 games away from getting back now.

“We knew coming up that we would have a lot of great athletes coming through the program, and it has definitely come together, everyone has worked hard,” said Wonders. “It’s been so fun through the years being a Mountaineer and winning a lot of games playing for coach Johnson. It’s been special, and I wouldn’t go back and change anything that’s happened, it’s been all just amazing, and I’ll have these memories for the rest of my life.”

And he adds that his team’s work isn’t complete.

“We’re not done yet. We’re hopefully gonna get a few more wins and bring back a state championship.”

The Mountaineers play the McBain Ramblers Tuesday night in Lake City. Tipoff is set for 7p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.