Increased airport spring break travelers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fully vaccinated people can now travel without a COVID-19 test or needing to quarantine after. Since COVID-19 vaccinations were made available, Upper Peninsula airports have seen an increase in travel.

“March was our first month that we actually had positive numbers. We were 40% over March 2020, so that was a really good confidence booster,” said Andrea Nummilien, airport manager at Delta County Airport.

Passageways Travel in Escanaba says it has seen a positive change as well.

“I think it’s freeing up the country in the world a little bit more and hopefully this will be the start of something even greater so we can get back to some normalcy and travel,” said DeeDee Anderson, owner and manager of Passageways Travel. “They need to see their friends, relatives, places. I mean, there’s a lot of people that just need family and friends and destinations at this point in time.”

Even though CDC travel guidelines are changing, airport sanitation procedures are staying the same.

“We want them to fly if they feel comfortable and ensure that Sawyer staff and the airline staff is doing all they can to make sure that they’re safe,” said Megan Murray, assistant airport manager at Sawyer International Airport.

Both airports and Passageways says Florida was a top destination for spring break travelers. Right now, flights at the Delta County Airport are restricted to 36 people.

“That will be lifted come May first. So, we will be filling flying at full capacity, once again, 50 people per flight,” said Nummilien.

Even at a smaller airport, with more people expected to fly, the Delta county Airport recommends you arrive at the airport an hour and a half before your departure time.

