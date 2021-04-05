Advertisement

Fire destroys Champion auto repair shop

Bernie Senske, the owner of Bernie’s Auto Repair and Marine told TV6 that the building is a total loss.
Apr. 5, 2021
CHAMPION Mich. (WLUC) - A longtime auto repair shop in Champion has been destroyed after a fire that happened early Monday morning.

Bernie Senske, the owner of Bernie’s Auto Repair and Marine told TV6 that the building is a total loss. There were no injuries. The State Fire Marshal and the insurance adjuster will be on the scene on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Senske said he’s owned the business since 1981.

