Final lighting of Shiras Steam Plant Christmas tree planned for this weekend

Shiras Steam Plant Chrismas tree.
Shiras Steam Plant Chrismas tree.(Marquette BLP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the demolition of the Shiras Steam Plant slated for this summer; the Marquette Board of Light & Power will be lighting the Christmas Tree on the Shiras Steam Plant one more time

The final lightings are planned for April 9, 10, and 11, 2021.

“We invite the Marquette Community to stop by for one final look/photo opportunity before the tree comes down with the building,” the Marquette BLP said in a release.

If anyone in the community would like to share pictures of them or their family in front of the tree, the BLP encourages them to share the photos to the Marquette Board of Light & Power Facebook page.

