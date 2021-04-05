EGLE relocates rock library to new K.I. Sawyer facility

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A years-long project to store geological samples for long-term research is one step closer to completion.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recently transferred nearly 22,000 boxes of drill core and rock samples to a new facility. The Upper Peninsula Geological Repository is now located in a warehouse at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base.

EGLE geologist Melanie Humphrey says the rock library will be available to researchers for geological study.

“We take select core so that it can be reevaluated, reexamined to further our understanding of Michigan’s geology so that we can make informed decisions when looking at ore and mineral potential, our ground water resources, and geological structure,” said Humphrey.

According to EGLE, the samples will also be used for “the identification and wise use of our mineral resources, waste management that is protective of water, identifying geological hazards, and research of unconventional energy sources.”

Humphrey says EGLE hopes the library will be fully operational by late summer.

