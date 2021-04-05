Easter warmth continues into Monday with more sunshine

A succession of low pressure systems from the Canadian Prairies bring rain chances to the Upper Peninsula to start the week -- early Monday morning in the form of light rain showers (slight) to more widespread and intense rainfall early Tuesday morning. A predominant southerly flow keeps temperatures on the warmer side for the region (all week). And as moisture and frontal system dynamics come into play Tuesday morning, these ingredients combined with low level warmth can help produce few thunderstorm chances in the U.P. for Tuesday.

Following passage of this dynamic system come off-and-on rain shower chances in the Upper Peninsula for the second half of the week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a slight chance of light rain showers, then partial clearing midday; southeast breezes 10-15 mph

>Highs: 60 (70s in the western interior, 50s east)

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 50

