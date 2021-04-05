Advertisement

Dunham’s Sports coming to former Younkers store in Marquette Township

The former Younkers at the Westwood Mall, where Dunham's Sports will be moving in this summer
The former Younkers at the Westwood Mall, where Dunham's Sports will be moving in this summer
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - New life for the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Dunham’s Sports has announced it’s returning to the area by moving into the former Younker’s department storefront.

Dunham’s will be hiring 40 full and part-time employees to fill positions. The exact timeline for opening isn’t known, but the Westwood Mall Owners expect it to be later this summer. The store will include a footwear and apparel departments, a large outdoor hunt, fish, camp area, a selection of fitness equipment and gear for team sports.

