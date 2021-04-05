Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Marquette as families return from spring break and Easter

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 testing continued Monday afternoon in Marquette. The Marquette Senior High School parking lot saw hundreds of cars come through for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The clinic was hosted by the Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency or MARESA. The testing was set up for families who may have traveled outside of the U.P. during the spring break or Easter holiday. The rapid antigen test results were back between 15-30 minutes.

“We knew that our students and families and community members were potentially going to be traveling during this spring break and so we wanted to create an opportunity for them to go through the testing process upon their return and prior to entering back into the educational environment,” said Greg Nyen, Superintendent for MARESA.

The clinic also had more in-depth PCR tests for those who are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19 recently.

