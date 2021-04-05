Deployed to DC: From Marquette to Washington

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “The majority of my family members either have served or are currently serving,” – Sgt. Cody Mayer, Michigan National Guard member deployed to Washington, DC in January.

For Sergeant Cody Mayer, serving has always been important. He enlisted in the Michigan National Guard at the age of 17 and signed a six-year contract extension last May. On January 13th, the Michigan National Guard was activated and deployed to Washington DC.

“I don’t think I ever envisioned being deployed to the U.S. capitol or for the reason that we were deployed for,” said Mayer.

The sergeant then spent about two months in DC, starting one week after the insurrection of the capitol.

“You could feel it in the air almost,” said Mayer. “That it just felt different.”

Due to military restrictions Mayer is limited to what he can say about his deployment. He does say it was hard being away from his wife and one-year-old daughter.

“Facetiming with them was great, but at the same time when my one-year-old daughter is getting upset because she doesn’t understand why she is still Facetiming dad and why dad hasn’t come home yet it’s kinda tough,” said Mayer.

For the 23-year-old his deployment was just part of a busy year. Last August Mayer graduated from NMU, in November he was elected to the Marquette City Commission just one month before he started a full-time job as a Financial Service Representative. One month after that he was deployed.

“I would have the later part of the evening off,” said Mayer. “It was a little bit of a balancing act trying to also incorporate in those few hours of time I had to keep up on city work.”

With the commission meeting virtually, Mayer says he was still able to attend nearly all the meetings. He now is focused on helping Marquette’s economy.

“Helping our working-class families and small business owners that have been hit especially hard over the past year,” said Mayer.

Now Mayer is settling back into life in Marquette and enjoying time with his family. Plus:

“No offense against DC, but Michigan air is absolutely amazing after you haven’t had it for a few months,” said Mayer.

Again, Mayer was limited about what he could talk about due to military restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.