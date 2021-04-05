Department of Veteran’s Affairs works to prevent, help veteran homelessness

IRON MOUNTAIN , Mich. (WLUC) -Veteran homelessness in Michigan is up by 7% since 2019, according to the Detroit News and it is not new to Upper Michigan.

“We see about 15 referrals per month; We generally average, helping 5-10 veterans, at any given time who are homeless,” said Richard Holmstrom, the homeless prevention coordinator at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

He says that’s why some federal funds, through the CARES Act have been allocated to the cause, as well as starting prevention classes. Many VA’s around Upper Michigan have many programs to help those homeless veterans.

“When we identify a homeless veteran we assess their remediate needs, things like food clothing, and of course, we’re going to address the immediate shelter needs,” added Holmstrom.

For this: VA has an emergency shelter in Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie but also works with local landlords, and community partners to secure housing.

“For chronically homeless veterans and veterans with disabilities we have our Hud-Vash program,” he said.

This is where veterans pay 30% of housing and the program covers 70%. And when a veteran doesn’t have a home address, the VA is still able to keep in contact with veterans through its smart phones.

Holmstrom says over the years, he has seen how the VA’s programs have helped homeless veterans.

“We’ve been able to get them housing, take care of their medical need, mental health needs, we’ve seen veteran achieve sobriety,” he explained.

He says any homeless veteran can reach out to any VA outpatient clinic in Iron Mountain, Hancock, and Marquette or call 877-424-3838.

