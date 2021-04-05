Advertisement

COVID-19 rapid testing clinic held at Kingsford High School

The Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District partnered with the State of Michigan, to hold the event
The COVID-19 testing site.
The COVID-19 testing site.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 testing clinics were all over Upper Michigan, Monday, including at Kingsford High School.

The Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District partnered with the State of Michigan, to hold the rapid testing event.

Just an hour into the event, more than 50 people had already been tested. This was to give students and parents an opportunity to get tested, before returning to school after spring break.

“Well, the goal is to obviously reduce the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. With most of the schools in the state of Michigan, returning from Spring Break this week, the state and ourselves decided that this is a very important date,” said Dakota Brecht, the onsite manager for Mednext.

Each person received their test results in less than 45 minutes; If the result was positive, they are tested again and that was sent to a lab.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
UPDATE: Charges sought against driver in Negaunee crash that seriously injured two people
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
COVID test image.
Whitmer, MDHHS encourage spring break travelers to get tested for COVID-19
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in 5 Houghton County cases
State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township), left, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson...
Elections in Michigan: Senate Oversight Committee, Sec. Benson exchange letters, statements

Latest News

Lake Superior Christian Church Opens new childcare center
Lake Superior Christian Church Opens new childcare center
Veteran homelessness in Michigan is up by 7%
Veteran homelessness in Michigan is up by 7%
Marquette bike shop offering "grow with us" kid's club
Marquette bike shop offering "grow with us" kid's club
Lakeshore Bike's Grow With Us Kids Program
Lakeshore Bike Grow With Us Kids Club program has openings
Upper Michigan airports seeing increase in travel
Upper Michigan airports seeing increase in travel