COVID-19 rapid testing clinic held at Kingsford High School

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 testing clinics were all over Upper Michigan, Monday, including at Kingsford High School.

The Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District partnered with the State of Michigan, to hold the rapid testing event.

Just an hour into the event, more than 50 people had already been tested. This was to give students and parents an opportunity to get tested, before returning to school after spring break.

“Well, the goal is to obviously reduce the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. With most of the schools in the state of Michigan, returning from Spring Break this week, the state and ourselves decided that this is a very important date,” said Dakota Brecht, the onsite manager for Mednext.

Each person received their test results in less than 45 minutes; If the result was positive, they are tested again and that was sent to a lab.

