COVID-19 cases on the rise in Michigan

MARQUETTE & LMAS COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan currently leads the country in new cases per capita. The Upper Peninsula is seeing a similar trend.

According to the CDC, there are more than 30 million coronavirus cases across the country as of April 5. Michigan has reached 702,499 confirmed cases, and the Upper Peninsula is at 17,486 confirmed cases. U.P. health departments are expressing concerns.

“From March 11 – April 3, we’ve added 155 new cases,” said Kerry Ott, public information officer for the LMAS District Health Department. “We haven’t seen numbers like that since October.”

Kerry says one cause for that rapid increase could be variant strains of the virus that spread more easily.

“The more infectious variant is in the U.P.,” Ott said. “While the sequenced ones have only come out of Marquette County, they have no connection to each other, which indicates community spread.”

Dr. Bob Lorinser, medical director at the Marquette County Health Department, says another cause could be what health officials call “fertile ground.”

“It’s how much of the population does not have immunity,” Dr. Lorinser explained. “You get immunity by two major, different pathways, either natural immunity—meaning you already got COVID—or vaccine immunity.”

Ott says another potential factor is more people abandoning masks and social distancing practices.

“Yes, we have a vaccine. We have vaccines that are safe and effective,” Ott said, “but until we reach enough people vaccinated, we can’t make this a free-for-all.”

Dr. Lorinser says in Marquette County, residents age 16 and older saw the most new cases last week.

“51 out of 139 cases were 18 -39,” said Dr. Lorinser. “If I could put things in perspective, how many 85 and overs did we have? Zero.”

Ott says while they have been slow to sign up, the younger generations could be the key to getting case numbers back down.

“We need to see more vaccinations in the 20-, 30-, and 40-year-old age groups,” said Ott.

Both health departments are urging anyone 16 and older to sign up for their vaccination. To make an appointment through the Marquette County Health Department, click here. To schedule an appointment through the LMAS District Health Department, click here.

