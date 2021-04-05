New Learning Center is set to open at Lake Superior Christian Church in coming months

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Christian Church in Marquette is opening the doors of its all-new childcare and preschool facility to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

“We will have a total of 88 spots for that age group and we’ll be able to do full-time scheduling, part-time scheduling, and all sorts of different things to meet the needs of parents,” Stephanie Rohder, director of The Learning Center, said.

Each room will be equipped with everything kids will need throughout the day, like food, formula, diapers, wipes, bedding, and more, including age-appropriate learning experiences.

“We’re going to be utilizing a curriculum called ‘HighScope’ which is a really great comprehensive whole learning curriculum that really focuses on social, physical, academic aspects of every growing child that we have.”

Right now, the Learning Center is waiting on final licensing and inspections, but Rohder is hoping to open within the next few months, and when it does, she said there will be opportunities for more than just the kids.

“We are working in a partnership with Northern Michigan University and their Early Childhood Education department. We’re really open to all sorts of ways that that will work out- part-time employments, internships – whatever they need to be able to get better at their craft.”

The center will be holding an employment open house on Tuesday, April 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church. For more information on employment or enrollment, visit the Learning Center’s website here and check out its Facebook.

