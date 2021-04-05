Advertisement

New Learning Center is set to open at Lake Superior Christian Church in coming months

The Lake Superior Christian Church in Marquette is opening the doors of its all-new childcare and preschool facility to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Christian Church in Marquette is opening the doors of its all-new childcare and preschool facility to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

“We will have a total of 88 spots for that age group and we’ll be able to do full-time scheduling, part-time scheduling, and all sorts of different things to meet the needs of parents,” Stephanie Rohder, director of The Learning Center, said.

Each room will be equipped with everything kids will need throughout the day, like food, formula, diapers, wipes, bedding, and more, including age-appropriate learning experiences.

“We’re going to be utilizing a curriculum called ‘HighScope’ which is a really great comprehensive whole learning curriculum that really focuses on social, physical, academic aspects of every growing child that we have.”

Right now, the Learning Center is waiting on final licensing and inspections, but Rohder is hoping to open within the next few months, and when it does, she said there will be opportunities for more than just the kids.

“We are working in a partnership with Northern Michigan University and their Early Childhood Education department. We’re really open to all sorts of ways that that will work out- part-time employments, internships – whatever they need to be able to get better at their craft.”

The center will be holding an employment open house on Tuesday, April 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church. For more information on employment or enrollment, visit the Learning Center’s website here and check out its Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
UPDATE: Charges sought against driver in Negaunee crash that seriously injured two people
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
COVID test image.
Whitmer, MDHHS encourage spring break travelers to get tested for COVID-19
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in 5 Houghton County cases
State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township), left, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson...
Elections in Michigan: Senate Oversight Committee, Sec. Benson exchange letters, statements

Latest News

Lake Superior Christian Church Opens new childcare center
Lake Superior Christian Church Opens new childcare center
Veteran homelessness in Michigan is up by 7%
Veteran homelessness in Michigan is up by 7%
Marquette bike shop offering "grow with us" kid's club
Marquette bike shop offering "grow with us" kid's club
Lakeshore Bike's Grow With Us Kids Program
Lakeshore Bike Grow With Us Kids Club program has openings
Upper Michigan airports seeing increase in travel
Upper Michigan airports seeing increase in travel