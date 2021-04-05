Advertisement

B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant found in Dickinson County

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says all residents should make an effort to get vaccinated and adhere to social distancing, mask-use, hand hygiene and other mitigation strategies.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department logo and CDC coronavirus graphic.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the coronavirus variants has been detected in Dickinson County.

According to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department, health officers were notified Monday that genetic testing has confirmed that the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 was detected in a positive case within Dickinson County.

“This variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility,” DIDHD said in a release. “Compared to the standard SARS-CoV- 2 virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Therefore, additional public health efforts are required once the variant has been identified, to slow the spread within the community.”

DIDHD said all residents should make an effort to get vaccinated and adhere to social distancing, mask-use, hand hygiene and other mitigation strategies.

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department has extended vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16, like the rest of Michigan, as of April 5. Adults over the age of 18 are eligible to schedule an appointment. Parents who are interested in scheduling an appointment for their 16- and 17-year-old children should call DIDHD during normal business hours.

For more information on the COVID, please visit didhd.org, michigan.gov/coronavirus or michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

For more on vaccine availability in Upper Michigan, click here.

