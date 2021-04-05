Advertisement

Appointments growing for youth population at vaccine clinics

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanded to anyone 16 and older and the younger population now seems to be more willing to get vaccinated.

Monday, every appointment slot was booked with a strong turnout of close to 1300 patients at Northern Michigan University.

“So we’re seeing a lot more younger folks coming in today,” registered nurse and clinic program coordinator, Lisa Mahoski, said.

According to the CDC, 40 percent of the 18 and older population in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Seventy-five percent of the 65 and older community have received at least one dose.

Mahoski said now its time for the younger generation to step up.

“We’re hoping to see just as much as the younger population come in as much as the older population,” she said.

Some young adults say they’re getting the shot because they are fed up-- like NMU freshman Gwen Feamster, who said she’s feeling the pandemic fatigue.

“I want this to be over,” Feamster said. “I mean, I think anybody does. I just want my old life back.”

For any of her peers that may be apprehensive about getting vaccinated, she sends this message:

“It’s not effective unless the majority of people do it. So, why not? Get it over with.”

Mahoski said there will be second dose clinics Thursday and Friday at NMU’s Northern Center.

Marquette County Health Department will also book appointments for next week’s clinics for all adults.

“As vaccination rates increase and herd immunity increases, we’ll see the numbers drop back down,” Mahoski said.

The CDC says that after you get vaccinated, you still have to wear masks, stay socially distanced and wash your hands frequently.

