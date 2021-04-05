Anna Jonynas named GLIAC North Player of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior Anna Jonynas has been named the GLIAC Volleyball North Division Player of the Week the league announced on Monday (Apr. 5).

Jonynas led the Huskies to a weekend split with No. 19 Northern Michigan to wrap up the regular season and help Tech claim a share of the GLIAC Regular Season Title for the second time in program history. The outside hitter led the Huskies with 45 kills on the weekend, averaging 5 per set while hitting .397. She tallied a career-high 23 kills Saturday in a five-set loss while notching 22 kills Friday in a 3-1 victory. Jonynas added 33 digs, averaging 3.7 per set. She also tallied four aces and a pair of blocks.

Jonynas is third in the GLIAC in kills per set (3.98), 10th in hitting percentage (.268), and 15th in digs per set (3.7).

The Huskies finished the regular season 9-3 and will be the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s GLIAC Tournament host by Saginaw Valley State. Tech will play on Friday at 4 p.m. in the quarterfinal round against the winner of the No. 8 SVSU versus No. 9 Parkside matchup.

