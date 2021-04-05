Advertisement

Angry customer opens fire at Memphis Burger King

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a customer at an east Memphis Burger King opened fire after getting angry over the drive-thru wait time.

According to police, the woman got out of the front passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan driven by a man and walked up to the window. Surveillance video showed the woman grab a black handgun from the vehicle, lean through the drive-thru window and fire several shots at Burger King workers.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Police released images of the woman and the vehicle taken from surveillance video in an effort to track her down.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
UPDATE: Charges sought against driver in Negaunee crash that seriously injured two people
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
COVID test image.
Whitmer, MDHHS encourage spring break travelers to get tested for COVID-19
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in 5 Houghton County cases
State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township), left, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson...
Elections in Michigan: Senate Oversight Committee, Sec. Benson exchange letters, statements

Latest News

Chauvin trial: Was his knee on Floyd's shoulder?
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game...
Gonzaga’s last hurdles: a quick turnaround -- and Baylor
A police chase in Dallas involved a stolen ambulance.
Suspect in custody after police chase involving stolen ambulance
Dallas police chase suspect in stolen ambulance
Dallas police chase suspect in stolen ambulance