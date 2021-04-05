An Unsettled Weather Pattern Sets Up this Week
Above Average Temperatures Will Continue
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday: Chance of showers, mainly eastern sections in the morning, mainly cloudy
Highs: 50s to 60s, warmest western interior
Wednesday: Cloudy, chance of a period or two of showers
Highs: generally in the 50s
Thursday: Chance of showers, cloudy
Highs: 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers
Highs: mainly 50s
The weekend will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers.
