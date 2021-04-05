An Unsettled Weather Pattern Sets Up this Week

Tuesday: Chance of showers, mainly eastern sections in the morning, mainly cloudy

Highs: 50s to 60s, warmest western interior

Wednesday: Cloudy, chance of a period or two of showers

Highs: generally in the 50s

Thursday: Chance of showers, cloudy

Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: mainly 50s

The weekend will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.