Marquette jewelry store supports National Forest growth with sales of new artwork

Beth Millner Jewelry is collaborating with the National Forest Foundation to plant a tree with each new product sold.
Each item sold will include the cost of planting one tree in a National Forest.
By Mary Houle
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new artwork for sale at Beth Miller Jewelry store is printed from Beth’s original paintings. Each design is inspired by scenic areas around Marquette.

The store is collaborating with the National Forest Foundation to plant a tree with each new product sold. The cost to plant one tree is included in the price of each item.

The owner of the store, Beth Millner, says a monthly donation will be sent to the Foundation with money raised from the sales.

“I wanted to kind of have a different offering of items that were a little more affordable and offer something for more age ranges other than just the jewelry,” says Owner Beth Millner. “People want to support local more, and I wanted to give them opportunity to purchase something local and to also give back to nature at the same time.”

New artwork items include coloring books, puzzles, and greeting cards.

The products are available for purchase online or in the store.

