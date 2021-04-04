Western U.P. businesses have busy Easter Weekend

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - As children are getting early greetings from the Easter Bunny, businesses like The Village Gift Store in L’Anse have been able to stay afloat over this past year, especially leading up to the holiday.

“We’re surprised at how busy it is right now,” said co-owner Payne Chassen. “We think the mild winter has brought tourism on a little sooner.”

For almost three years, the store has sold different items like glass decorations and jewelry, as well as taught classes on how to make projects out of fused glass. Chassen says her store has been a little busier this time of year compared to 2020.

“People just want to get out and enjoy doing something,” she said. “This last year has been more dormant than usual. I think our classes are getting full.”

A little further west is Protea Floral Design in Hancock. Owner Bobbi Bicigo says not many sales were made this time last year because of the pandemic.

“We were actually just doing plant sales online and shipping everything to people,” Bicigo said. “I sold everything out of our shop just to kind of keep us afloat and going.”

Bicigo was unsure if she was going to be busy heading into the holiday. But, she still ordered a bunch of product, hoping for the best.

“We ended up selling out yesterday,” she stated. “So, we had nothing available today, which is probably a good thing.”

Chassen has a message for all of those observing the holiday.

“All of us at The Village Gift Store in L’Anse, Michigan want you to have a happy and safe easter,” she said.

The Village Gift Store and Protea want to thank their customers for their support this past year. Both places will be closed on Easter Sunday.

