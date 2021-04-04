Advertisement

Six Wins highlight Wildcats Track and Field’s outdoor opener

NMU track and field
NMU track and field(NMU Athletics)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MILLIKIN, Ill. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Track & Field team took part in the Big Blue Alumni Invitational, hosted by Millikin University, and came away with six individual wins.

STARTING STRONG

The Wildcats started the meet with a win in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. Ellise Longley crossed the line at 11:42.70 to earn the win.

Soon after, the 4x100 meter relay also spelled success for NMU. The team of Sydney RompsMaria de Mingo DomenechNinti Little, and Lauren Alarie won in 48.61.

HURDLE TIME

Nina Augsten earned a third-place finish for the Wildcats in the 100 meter hurdles. The junior posted a time of 15.60.

SPRINTING SUCCESS

Junior Alarie and freshman de Mingo Domenech claimed second and third in 100 meters. Alarie finished in 12.53 while de Mingo Domenech crossed the finish line in 12.57.

GOING THE DISTANCE

Two NMU freshman swept the top two spots in the 5000 meter race. Madison Malon gave the Wildcats a victory with a time of 19:00.11, while Meghan Langworthy finished second in 19:03.96.

WIN AS A TEAM

The Wildcats picked up another relay win in the 4x400 meter event. Morgan LyonHannah JonesDelaney Pickett, and Sydney Ormsbee notched a time of 4:16.03.

FIELD EVENT VICTORY

Sophomore Calli Rechsteiner gave NMU a victory in the pole vault with a mark of 3.35 meters. Freshman Mari McClure finished third in the event with a vault of 3.20 meters.

Sophomore Ninti Little earned second in the long jump for the Wildcats. She lept to a mark of 5.38.

More field event success for NMU came in the triple jump. Freshman Selena Johnson won the event with a mark of 11.56 meters.

Closing out the day was junior Nina Augsten and sophomore Madison Campbell in the javelin. Augsten’s throw of 31.90 meters earned second place while Campbell placed third with a mark of 28.68 meters.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to action next weekend at the Hillsdale Invitational, hosted by Hillsdale College. The meet takes place Saturday, April 10 in Hillsdale, Mich.

