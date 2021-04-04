NMU golfer Mason wins Kentucky Wesleyan Invite

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s Golf team finished seventh and had the overall winner in the Kentucky Wesleyan Invite which ended today at the Pearl Club course in Kentucky.

Junior, Carter Mason won the event for the Wildcats. Mason shot a 74 in the first round and improved to a 73 in the final round. He finished the event with a score of 147 to place first.

Nick Rowley was next for NMU. The junior tied for 14th with an opening-round score of 80 followed by a final round of 74 for a total of 154.

Freshman Blake Ramirez placed in the top half of the field with a tie for 32nd place. He had a final score of 162, notching rounds of 77 and 85. Another Wildcat freshman, Caden Dunn, finished close behind tied for 36th with a final tally of 164 from rounds of 84 and 80.

Junior James Callahan rounded out the field for NMU with a 49th place finish. He had rounds of 84 and 87 which gave him 171 as his total.

As a team, the Wildcats had a total of 627 and placed seventh in the field of 13 teams.

NMU heads to Canton, Ohio on Monday to play in the Walsh Invitational at the Glenmoor Country Club.

