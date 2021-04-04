Advertisement

Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are in serious condition after a crash Saturday at a busy US-41 intersection in Negaunee.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. by the Krist gas station next to Teal Lake Avenue.

A gray Toyota Corola driven by a 28-year-old Marquette man veered left across the center turn lane and crashed head on into a tan Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 48-year-old Ishpeming woman.

Broken glass and debris were spread all over the road.

According to the Negaunee City Police, both drivers suffered broken bones.

Both sides of the highway were closed between Croix Street and Baldwin Avenue for a couple hours.

The crash is currently under investigation for possible criminal charges.

The Negaunee Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriffs Department, UP Health Systems Marquette EMS, and Michigan State Police also responded to the scene.

TV6 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

