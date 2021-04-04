Advertisement

Mostly cloudy but mild Easter Sunday under a southeasterly breeze

Sunny breaks still possible with daytime highs in the upper 40s-60s; coolest in the Keweenaw and near Lake Michigan
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An high pressure system keeps the Upper Peninsula mild and mainly dry come Easter Sunday. The system will mainly produce mid to upper level clouds over the U.P. skies while dry conditions prevail below the clouds.

The next precipitation event comes early Monday morning in the form of scattered rain showers from a Northern Plains frontal system. Showers dissipate into Monday evening following frontal passage.

A succession of Central Plains-based system follow to create an unsettled wet weather pattern in the U.P. for the remainder of the week. A warmer-than-normal temperature is expected into the next seven days as the jet stream’s path stays north of the region.

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies and mild, with southeast winds 10-15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times

>Highs: upper 40s to 60s (coolest in the Keweenaw & near the Lake Michigan shores)

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers; diminishing in the evening

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain U.P. wide; diminishing in the evening

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 50

