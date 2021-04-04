Advertisement

Keweenaw Bay Fire Dept. holds first Easter Egg Hunt

At least 40 kids collect at least 1,500 candy-filled eggs
Kids scramble to collect eggs
Kids scramble to collect eggs(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday afternoon, at least 40 children in Baraga County gathered in Keweenay Bay to have an “egg-celent” time.

The Keweenaw Bay Fire Department held its first annual Easter Egg Hunt at its fire hall. The event was coordinated by the department’s chief.

Kids scrambled to collect at least 1,500 eggs containing different candies. Prize baskets were also given to everyone who participated in the event.

“We decided to do it in a year where a lot of other events were canceled,” said Captain Jake Putala, “and we decided to it outside where it can be done safely. It was a great success. Community members loved it.”

“I collected a lot {of eggs},” said participant Easton Putala, “and I shared with some little kids.”

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance during the hunt.

The fire department plans to make the egg hunt a yearly event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Dialing (906) to be required for calls later this year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Thomas Theatre Group's Marquette location.
Thomas Theatre fighting to stay open

Latest News

The Village Gift Store in L'Anse
Western U.P. businesses have busy Easter Weekend
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
Coordinator Ryan Lipinski averaged Saturday’s turnout at around 150 compared to 25 the year...
K.I. Sawyer’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt a festive success
Jerzi's 41 Easter Sunday brunch preps
Champion restaurant prepares for Easter Sunday brunch