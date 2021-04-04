Keweenaw Bay Fire Dept. holds first Easter Egg Hunt

KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday afternoon, at least 40 children in Baraga County gathered in Keweenay Bay to have an “egg-celent” time.

The Keweenaw Bay Fire Department held its first annual Easter Egg Hunt at its fire hall. The event was coordinated by the department’s chief.

Kids scrambled to collect at least 1,500 eggs containing different candies. Prize baskets were also given to everyone who participated in the event.

“We decided to do it in a year where a lot of other events were canceled,” said Captain Jake Putala, “and we decided to it outside where it can be done safely. It was a great success. Community members loved it.”

“I collected a lot {of eggs},” said participant Easton Putala, “and I shared with some little kids.”

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance during the hunt.

The fire department plans to make the egg hunt a yearly event.

