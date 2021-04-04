Gwinn restaurant gives away free Easter dinners

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon Greathouse continues to give back to the community.

This time, she decided to give out free Easter dinners from her restaurant, Shannon’s Home Cooking, in Gwinn.

Menu items included ham, turkey, green bean casserole, stuffing and a dinner roll.

Meals were available to everyone, even the Easter bunny.

Guest could order their food by calling the eatery to request the amount of dinners they needed.

Over 300 meals were served Sunday.

They also had a delivery option for the surrounding areas.

“We really love to do things for the community,” manager Janee Rozich said. “Help each other out; whether it’s food, financial, clothing, housewares. Whatever people need.”

Dinners were available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.