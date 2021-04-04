Advertisement

Gwinn restaurant gives away free Easter dinners

Shannon's Home Cooking in Gwinn
Shannon's Home Cooking in Gwinn
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon Greathouse continues to give back to the community.

This time, she decided to give out free Easter dinners from her restaurant, Shannon’s Home Cooking, in Gwinn.

Menu items included ham, turkey, green bean casserole, stuffing and a dinner roll.

Meals were available to everyone, even the Easter bunny.

Guest could order their food by calling the eatery to request the amount of dinners they needed.

Over 300 meals were served Sunday.

They also had a delivery option for the surrounding areas.

“We really love to do things for the community,” manager Janee Rozich said. “Help each other out; whether it’s food, financial, clothing, housewares. Whatever people need.”

Dinners were available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

