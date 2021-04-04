Finlandia baseball battles with Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University baseball team (0-10, 0-4 WIAC) never stopped battling in a tripleheader vs. UW-Platteville (8-2, 4-0 WIAC), Saturday afternoon at Kendall Murray Field. The Lions and Pioneers finished game two from Friday, Apr. 2; then played the scheduled doubleheader.

Friday - Game 2 – UW-Platteville 8, Finlandia 2

In the third inning, Finlandia drew first blood. Senior Sawyer Murrell doubled to left field and moved to third on a wild pitch. Sophomore Jimmy D’Angelo grounded out to score Murrell.

In the fourth inning, freshmen Joe Galindo and Marc Robles were hit by pitches and advanced a base each on a sacrifice bunt. Murrell lifted a high fly to centerfield which allowed Galindo to score and make it 2-0.

UW-Platteville scored eight runs over the next three innings to seal the game.

For Finlandia, sophomore Tyler Hale (0-3) gave up seven hits, five runs, walked three and struck out two in 5.3 innings.

For UW-Platteville, Jason Adams had four hits. Nate Jennings (3-0) gave up one hit, walked two and struck out three in three innings.

Saturday - Game 1 – UW-Platteville 6, Finlandia 3

UW-Platteville attacked early with six hits and five runs over the first three innings. Sophomore Brandon Hale would allow just one run and two hits the rest of the way.

In the fourth inning, Finlandia had senior Nik Geiser at third and senior Austin Green at first. Freshman Eastyn Culp singled to score Geiser. In the fifth inning, freshman Gideon Scott smacked a double down the right field line and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Freshman Harrison Kampf’s ground ball was misplayed allowing Scott to cross the plate. The Pioneers came back with a run in the bottom half for a 6-2 lead.

In the sixth inning, two hits and an error loaded the bases with no outs. A fielder’s choice would score Geiser from third. Platteville would get the next two batters out to escape. In the seventh inning, the Lions had two on with two outs. A ground out would stop the scoring opportunity.

For Finlandia, Culp had two hits and Geiser scored two runs. Hale (0-2) gave up eight hits, six runs with two earned, walked one and struck out four in eight innings.

For UW-Platteville, Sam Hernandez (2-1) gave up five hits, three runs with two earned and struck out six in six innings.

Saturday - Game 2 – UW-Platteville 12, Finlandia 2

UW-Platteville took a 2-0 lead after three innings. In the fourth inning, freshman Bobby Sains singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Senior Austin Green singled to left field to score Sains.

A single by freshman Brayden Blain and a walk to freshman Pete Ordonio loaded the bases with two outs. Freshman Jacob Mead drew a walk to push Green across the plate and tie the game at 2-2.

The Pioneers scored eight runs over the next three innings to pull away.

For Finlandia, freshman Harrison Kampf had two hits. Freshman Eastyn Culp (0-1) gave up six hits, five runs, four runs with only one earned, walked three and struck out four in four innings.

For UW-Platteville, Jason Adams had three hits, scored four runs and drove in three runs. Shane Nolan (1-0) gave up seven hits, two runs, walked two and struck out three in seven innings.

Finlandia stays on the road, Friday, Apr. 9 taking on UW-Stevens Point. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

