Easter Sunday vibes: Musical group brings ‘joyful noise’ to nursing home residents in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It can be said that music is good for the soul.

And that’s what a group of people wanted to bring to nursing home residents this Easter Sunday.

Margaret “Mickey” Brumm organized an outdoor Easter concert at Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center in Ishpeming.

The event featured a full ensemble of singers, guitarists, a drummer and a trumpet player.

They played all the residents’ favorites songs from The Beatles to Louis Armstrong.

Though COVID restrictions remain enforced at the facility, residents were still able to hear the ‘joyful noise’ from outside their dining hall windows.

Brumm and her team of musicians were determined to raise the Easter spirit at the nursing home, which they were unable to allow visitors in the past six months (it is now open under limited visitation).

“It’s hard to find the Easter spirit in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (climate-wise), because so much of Easter is supposed to be about spring and sunny days and new outfits and walking and white shoes and being joyful. But being human beings, we have to find spring where we can find it. These young people are going to make a joyful noise unto the Lord, and the residents and this nursing home are going to hear it. We’re all going to be connected,” the concert organizer said.

“Music is really powerful and it can bring back a lot of memories. It can bring so many emotions and feelings. It’s always awesome to share that, you know, with people,” said Concert Music Director Madeline Gabka, a trumpet player of 15 years and counting.

If you have similar creative ideas, Brumm encourages to share them with your local nursing home.

She explained that facility directors are seeking more ways to reconnect their residents to the community.

