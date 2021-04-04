Easter Sunday; how one Munising church is celebrating in light of COVID-19

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in two years, the Eden Lutheran Church in Munising opened its doors for Easter Sunday service.

“It was very emotional for me this Easter because we weren’t gathering in person on Easter at all last year,” Pastor Ann Gonyea said.

And having todays communion available in-person and on Facebook Live made it truly feel like Easter to her.

However, for those celebrating at the church, it looks different. Chairs are spaced out, masks must be worn, and everyone gets their own individual holy communion kit.

“We have these little individual cups and on the top there’s a wafer and then underneath is juice.”

And those worshipping from home on Facebook Live were not forgotten.

“We had a team of people going out to folks who we knew hadn’t really been coming. So, it gave us the opportunity to check on folks and to tell them ‘we remember you and you are not forgotten’ which is really important these days.”

Gonyea said the church hasn’t missed a service since the first shutdown and will be keeping its Facebook Live service even after the state completely reopens.

