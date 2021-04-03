Advertisement

‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods

By Spectrum News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - A little girl is home safe after she went missing in the woods thanks to the actions of a New York state trooper.

The 2-year-old had been missing for about an hour last Saturday when Brian Hotchkiss found her on top of a rock in the middle of a stream.

“She was laying on her stomach on a rock. I was calling her name and ran over to her,” Hotchkiss said. “And I saw her arm move and I knew she was alive.”

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.(New York State Police via CNN Newsource)

Hotchkiss said the girl was cold but seemed to be alright.

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.

Police said she was then taken to a hospital for a checkup and is doing fine.

Copyright 2021 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Dialing (906) to be required for calls later this year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Thomas Theatre Group's Marquette location.
Thomas Theatre fighting to stay open

Latest News

Police are still searching for the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Surveillance video captures robbery at NY boutique thwarted by customer
Police are searching for the suspect who faked a purchase at New York boutique Laina Jane then...
Customer helps thwart robbery, rescue employee at NY boutique
Kids scramble to collect eggs
Keweenaw Bay Fire Dept. holds first Easter Egg Hunt
The Village Gift Store in L'Anse
Western U.P. businesses have busy Easter Weekend
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition