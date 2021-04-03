Advertisement

Officer killed in attack outside Capitol was an 18-year veteran

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who died Friday after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force.

William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.” Pelosi and Schumer both spoke Friday with members of Evans’ family.

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide weeks after that.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Investigators were digging into his background and examining whether he had any history of mental health problems as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

“Our thoughts and prayer are with the Officer who passed and his family,” Larry Cosme, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers’ Association, said in a statement. “He gave his life in dedication to protecting our nation’s democracy and should be treated as a national hero. Our prayers also remain with the second officer battling injuries sustained in the attack. We hope for a swift recovery and commend both officers for their courageous actions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Dialing (906) to be required for calls later this year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Thomas Theatre Group's Marquette location.
Thomas Theatre fighting to stay open

Latest News

Police are still searching for the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Surveillance video captures robbery at NY boutique thwarted by customer
Police are searching for the suspect who faked a purchase at New York boutique Laina Jane then...
Customer helps thwart robbery, rescue employee at NY boutique
Kids scramble to collect eggs
Keweenaw Bay Fire Dept. holds first Easter Egg Hunt
The Village Gift Store in L'Anse
Western U.P. businesses have busy Easter Weekend
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition