NMU Women’s Soccer Drops Match to Ashland

ASHLAND, Ohio (WLUC) - The Wildcats of Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer fell in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) action Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 loss to Ashland University.

EARLY SUCCESS

Caroline Halonen of NMU showed yet again that she is a threat from the opening whistle. Stephanie Trujillo sent a short pass to Halonen behind her. Halonen then took a long shot, about five yards from the top of the box, into the top right corner of the net.

The goal in the sixth minute was the only one the Wildcats were able to score.

Ashland scored a goal a little over four minutes later to even the score. Then, in the 59th minute, the Eagles put the game-winning goal into the net for the 2-1 win.

STAT LEADERS

NMU was able to take the advantage in total shots in the match. The Wildcats outshot Ashland 17-8.

Halonen led the Wildcats with eight shots and one goal. Rachael Erste was next with three shots to her name.

Six members of the NMU team tallied one shot each: Trujillo, Aidan Senior, Natalie Stampfly, Brooke Pietila, Caitlyn Trombley, and Isabelle Brusilow.

Senior, Erste, and Halonen each had one shot on goal.

Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps saved five shots in her 90 minutes in the net.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats finish the regular season at home as their final six matches take place in Marquette. NMU faces Ferris State on Friday at 3 p.m. to begin the homestand.

