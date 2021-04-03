NMU NASA holing Powwow virtually this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday, April 3, in place of the annual Learning to Walk Together Powwow, the Northern Michigan University Native American Student Association (NASA) is holding the event virtually.

Called Powwow 101, Learning to Walk Together, While Apart, will be Saturday through Zoom. The event will include speakers on topics surrounding modern powwows and virtual drum and dance demonstrations.

“I really hope that attendees to our powwow tomorrow will the hosting of the event is an act of digital resiliency, that we are empowered by being able to use this virtual space to continue to share our culture, language and history,” Bazile Panek, from NMU NASA.

The Powwow is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The event is free but registering through Zoom is required.

