Marquette Diocese holds Good Friday service at St. Peter Cathedral

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday at St. Peter Cathedral in Marquette Catholics took part in a Good Friday service. With biblical readings focusing on the lord’s passion, the service is just part of Holy Week for the Marquette Diocese.

The service also including the adoration of the holy cross and communion rite. Following the service, the Marquette Bishop shared his thoughts on the importance of the day.

“What great love that God the Father had that he would give his son that all that believe in him have the hope of everlasting life, so this is the central mystery of our faith today, Jesus died for our sins that we may have that hope of everlasting life,” said Bishop John Doerfler

Their are two services for Holy Saturday, one at 8 a.m. and one at 9 p.m. Easter Sunday includes three masses, at 8 a.m., one at 10 a.m. and at noon, the mass of the lord’s resurrection.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.