K.I. Sawyer’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt a festive success

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Three egg hunts took place in Forsyth Township Saturday all towards safely involving kids in the Easter spirit.

And at K.I. Sawyer, they celebrated their 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 906 Community Church.

The event offered everything from candy, food, prizes, eggs filled with cash and gold coins to an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

And for the finale came the Easter-themed piñata event, in which the chicken-and-egg piñata was stockpiled with candy for children to grab.

Coordinator Ryan Lipinski averaged today’s turnout at around 150, compared to 25 people at the inaugural event last year.

“This whole area back here (church yard) was filled with eggs and collected. It went a lot faster than I expected. We learned more from what we had last year and learned more this year. So next year will probably be even better,” Lipinski said.

And the kids look forward to the next one to come, especially for K.I. Sawyer Elementary School student Lucy Davis.

“Ryan set this whole thing up for all the children that could make it. And this Easter Egg Hunt is so nice today because everybody’s having so much fun. Everyone’s playing on the playground after all the eggs were cleared. Everyone’s eating, spending time here. Everything’s good,” the 8-year-old future journalist said.

Shannon’s Home Cooking hosted the event, providing 100 premade Easter Egg baskets for the kids.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.