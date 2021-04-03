Advertisement

Huskies women’s soccer tops Cardinals 5-0

Michigan Tech women's soccer
Michigan Tech women's soccer(MTU Athletics)
By MTU Athletics
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. (WLUC) - Jesse Jacobusse scored twice and Michigan Tech picked up a 5-0 win over Saginaw Valley State to finish off a long road trip Saturday afternoon at Braddock Field. Erika Gabriel earned her second shutout win in goal with two saves to help MTU improve to 2-2-1 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Grace ShawHaley Ruiter, and Allison Thelen also scored in Tech’s highest margin of victory since September 27, 2019 (W, 6-0 vs. Purdue Northwest). The Cardinals fell to 0-3-0 this spring.

“To come off such a disappointing overtime loss on the road and bounce back with a five-goal shutout today against an opponent live SVSU means a lot,” said head coach Bulut Ozturk. “I am proud of our entire group, including Allison (Thelen), who scored on her first road trip this season. It’s so great to see this team work hard, believe in the process, put the team first, and get rewarded with a win.”

Ruiter put away her second tally of the season 9 minutes, 29 seconds into the first half, unassisted. Jacobusse added insurance in the 27th minute with a low shot as from the left side of the box.

Jacobusse found the net again in the 54th minute to make it 3-0. She leads the Huskies with four goals and eight points. It was the third multi-goal game of Jacobusse’s career.

Just two minutes, 29 seconds after Jacobusse’s second of the game, Shaw beat SVSU goalkeeper Alyssa Watts to make it 4-0. Thelen made it 5-0 with her first goal of the season (second career) 75 minutes into the contest.

Michigan Tech tallied 14 shot attempts with nine landing on goal. Saginaw Valley State marked six attempts (two on goal). MTU earned four corner kicks compared to SVSU’s two. Watts took the loss for the Cardinals after allowing five goals on nine shots in 79 minutes.

With two wins and a tie in their first and only road trip of the season, the Huskies return to Houghton to host four straight games beginning with Northwood at Kearly Stadium Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. EST. The GLIAC postseason tournament begins Sunday, April 25.

