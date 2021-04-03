Champion restaurant prepares for Easter Sunday brunch

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Easter brunch preparations are underway at Jerzi’s 41 in Champion.

Families can go and enjoy brunch favorites Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu items include but are not limited to avocado toast, stuffed French toast and steak and eggs.

Buffet-style options will not be available this year because of the pandemic, but there will be $50 gift card giveaways hidden inside Easter eggs.

There may also be a surprise visit from the Easter bunny and candy-filled eggs for the kids.

“So we missed out on Easter last year with COVID,” owner Jamie Clark said. “So, we’re really excited to open our doors this Easter and bring everyone together and make memories and hear some laughing and see everybody with their families.”

The full menu will be available all day. Jerzi’s 41 will close at its usual time at 9 p.m.

