Advertisement

Champion restaurant prepares for Easter Sunday brunch

Jerzi's 41 Easter Sunday brunch preps
Jerzi's 41 Easter Sunday brunch preps(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Easter brunch preparations are underway at Jerzi’s 41 in Champion.

Families can go and enjoy brunch favorites Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu items include but are not limited to avocado toast, stuffed French toast and steak and eggs.

Buffet-style options will not be available this year because of the pandemic, but there will be $50 gift card giveaways hidden inside Easter eggs.

There may also be a surprise visit from the Easter bunny and candy-filled eggs for the kids.

“So we missed out on Easter last year with COVID,” owner Jamie Clark said. “So, we’re really excited to open our doors this Easter and bring everyone together and make memories and hear some laughing and see everybody with their families.”

The full menu will be available all day. Jerzi’s 41 will close at its usual time at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Dialing (906) to be required for calls later this year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Thomas Theatre Group's Marquette location.
Thomas Theatre fighting to stay open

Latest News

Kids scramble to collect eggs
Keweenaw Bay Fire Dept. holds first Easter Egg Hunt
The Village Gift Store in L'Anse
Western U.P. businesses have busy Easter Weekend
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
Coordinator Ryan Lipinski averaged Saturday’s turnout at around 150 compared to 25 the year...
K.I. Sawyer’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt a festive success