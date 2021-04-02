Warm and Dry Weather Continues Through the Weekend
There May be Some Rain at Times Next Week
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer
Highs: around 50 east, 60s western interior; plan on local cooling near the Great Lakes
Sunday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 50s to around 60, warmest western interior; local cooling again near the Great Lakes
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers
Highs: mainly 50s
Tuesday: Mild, partly to mostly cloudy, small chance of showers
Highs: mainly 50s, locally cooler near the Great Lakes
Low pressure is expected to slowly work through the Great Lakes during middle and end portions of the week. Upper Michigan will be on the northern fringe of this system for a chance of some much-needed rain.
