Warm and Dry Weather Continues Through the Weekend

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: around 50 east, 60s western interior; plan on local cooling near the Great Lakes

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 50s to around 60, warmest western interior; local cooling again near the Great Lakes

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: mainly 50s

Tuesday: Mild, partly to mostly cloudy, small chance of showers

Highs: mainly 50s, locally cooler near the Great Lakes

Low pressure is expected to slowly work through the Great Lakes during middle and end portions of the week. Upper Michigan will be on the northern fringe of this system for a chance of some much-needed rain.

