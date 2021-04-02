UP Michigan Works! planning to apply for MiLEAP grant

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - There is potential for Upper Michigan job seekers to find jobs easier, as UP Michigan Works! looks to be one of at least eight recipients of the Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program (MiLEAP) grant.

The organization’s director of workforce services, Debb Brunell, says it is vital to get some of this money.

“We have a lot of options and a lot of need right now,” said Brunell. “Employers are really needing workers right now.”

MiLEAP is a program that connects job seekers with educational opportunities that help them gain skills and knowledge prior to entering the workforce. At least $16 million is up for grabs, with each recipient getting a potential maximum of $2 million.

“Our hope is to bring $2 million to the U.P. to fund not only the job seekers but also the educators and possibly the businesses to make this all work,” Brunell explained.

Educators would come from the organization’s higher education partners, such as Bay College and Northern Michigan University. Brunell says job seekers would potentially not be the only ones who would benefit.

“Businesses will benefit from the money,” she said, “because we may be training people that are working in jobs at their facility to upskill into a better job.”

Brunell says no matter what happens, the organization will do whatever it can to assist its fellow Yoopers.

“There are jobs here in the U.P.,” she said, “and we can help them get the skills they need to land those jobs.”

The deadline for UP Michigan Works! to apply is May 7th.

For businesses and job seekers who need help and information, visit upmichiganworks.org, call 1-800-285-9675, send a text to 1-906-629-1976, or email contactus@upmichiganworks.org.

