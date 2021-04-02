Thomas Theatre fighting to stay open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thomas Andes is the President of Thomas Theatre Group which owns three U.P. movie theaters in Marquette, Escanaba and Quinnesec.

Now a pandemic and coronavirus restrictions are pushing the near century old business to the brink.

“The damage that’s been done to us, I don’t know if we’re ever going to be able to get out from underneath it,” said Andes. “Surviving is better than dying and right now we are in survival mode.”

Andes says business is down 98 percent in the calendar year.

“I mean the only reason why we’re probably surviving is because there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Andes. “If this were to persist any longer the will to survive starts to fleet.”

Under current state restrictions movie theaters are limited to 50 percent capacity.

“We’ve had the government come in and take our business from us,” said Andes. “I can sit in my office and look across the river and the state of Wisconsin is open and here we sit closed down with restrictions on things like video games and drinking fountains.”

State restriction says unless you are eating, or drinking, a mask is required.

Andes also says he is looking forwarded to Easter weekend.

“We’re seeing a good attendance for Godzilla vs Kong, we’re seeing good attendance for Raya, good attendance for Tom and Jerry,” said Andes.

All three Thomas Theatre locations are currently open Friday through Sunday.

