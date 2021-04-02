Sawyer International, Delta County Airport each receiving more than $5M in FAA grants

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) latest program is geared towards improving airport infrastructure across the country, and that includes Sawyer International and the Delta County Airport.

Each will receive grants of more than $5M as part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.

The funding goes toward maintaining the taxiway and lighting at the Delta County Airport, plus refining the expanded hangar building at Sawyer International.

“You know, this is not the last of the funding -- I can’t say for sure. But as we’re going forward, it could be multi-year in nature. But as we do what we need to do, we’ll make sure that we cover you,” said FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims.

The FAA explained at the core that the project’s goals are to create jobs and help ensure the sustainability of regional airline service for local communities.

