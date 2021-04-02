Advertisement

Police: Recently-fired employee crashed through front doors of Walmart in N.C.

Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the...
Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the front doors of a Walmart and inside the store.(Concord police)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken into custody after police say a vehicle was driven into then inside a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Walmart on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Police said the man, later identified as 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry, was a former employee who was recently fired.

Officials say Gentry drove his car into the store then continued to drive inside the store, causing massive damage. He was allegedly still operating the vehicle when officers arrived.

At the scene, it appeared the vehicle went right into the front doors of the store, causing damage to the outside and inside of the building.

Police said that luckily no employees or officers were injured.

Gentry was arrested at the scene and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges relating to property damage.

Gentry is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Dialing (906) to be required for calls later this year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Thomas Theatre Group's Marquette location.
Thomas Theatre fighting to stay open

Latest News

Police are still searching for the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Surveillance video captures robbery at NY boutique thwarted by customer
Police are searching for the suspect who faked a purchase at New York boutique Laina Jane then...
Customer helps thwart robbery, rescue employee at NY boutique
Kids scramble to collect eggs
Keweenaw Bay Fire Dept. holds first Easter Egg Hunt
The Village Gift Store in L'Anse
Western U.P. businesses have busy Easter Weekend
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition